If you answer yes to any of the following, it’s likely time to look at Avalara for Zoho:

You’re selling into more than three U.S. states. Manual tax calculation starts to break down.

You process more than 1,000 taxable transactions per year. Avalara automatically applies correct tax rules and calculates sales or use tax.

You’re exceeding the economic nexus thresholds of more than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions per state.

You’re filing more than 50 returns annually across jurisdictions or managing multiple filing frequencies (monthly/quarterly). Automating returns significantly reduces filing errors and simplifies the filing frequency complexity.

Your selling takes place across multiple channels or systems (more than one additional platform) such as billing tools, marketplaces, ecommerce, or POS. Avalara helps centralize tax logic and eliminate reconciliation issues.

You sell into high-complexity states (for example, Colorado or Louisiana).

You sell to tax-exempt customers and need to manage certificates cleanly.

You operate in complex industries (e.g., manufacturing, distribution, software/SaaS, communications).

You’re selling into or planning to expand into more than two countries and need VAT/GST or duty calculation; Avalara provides the infrastructure to scale globally.

These are general guidelines and not strict thresholds, but if you’re in this range, Avalara is typically a strong fit for Zoho users looking to scale tax compliance.