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Avalara for Zoho: Tax automation that enhances your Zoho experience

Connect Zoho to Avalara to manage sales tax, VAT, and other indirect taxes across states, countries, and channels with one AI-powered tax platform.
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Zoho Books logo
Zoho Books logo

Avalara for Zoho: Tax automation that enhances your Zoho experience

Connect Zoho to Avalara to manage sales tax, VAT, and other indirect taxes across states, countries, and channels with one AI-powered tax platform.

BENEFITS

Stay ahead of tax complexity

Manage tax with one platform for all

Keep rates, rules, and decisions in sync across Zoho. Automated sales and use tax calculation, returns filing, exemption certificate management, and more. 

Stay compliant, always

Automatically apply updated rules for every jurisdiction so you can enter new states or countries without reinventing tax logic.

Enhance your Zoho experience

Move to a tax platform purpose-built for multi-state, multi-channel growth across finance, billing, inventory, and commerce.

Streamline compliance with AI

Use Avalara AI-powered compliance agents to help Zoho admins configure tax settings quickly, so you can go live without deep tax or IT expertise.

Use robust content intelligence

Access the Avalara tax content library, which uses AI to provide end-to-end global tax guidance for all major industries, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail, software, communications, hospitality, energy, construction, and restaurants.

Decrease manual work and errors

Cut time spent updating rates or correcting Zoho invoices after the fact and reduce the risk of penalties or customer credits.

Zoho Invoice

Connect Zoho Invoice to Avalara AvaTax to calculate tax in real time on invoices and customer transactions, helping reduce manual updates as your transaction volume grows.

Zoho Commerce

Connect Zoho Commerce to Avalara AvaTax to automate tax on online transactions and keep ecommerce tax calculation aligned with the same tax engine used across Zoho products.

HOW IT WORKS

How Avalara works with Zoho

Send details

Zoho sends key invoice details like address, items, prices, and exemptions securely to Avalara.
Zoho Commerce
Zoho Commerce

Send details

Zoho sends key invoice details like address, items, prices, and exemptions securely to Avalara.

Calculate tax correctly

Avalara AvaTax checks tax rules for where and what you’re selling, then returns the correct tax amount to your Zoho account in real time.
Zoho Commerce
Zoho Commerce

Calculate tax correctly

Avalara AvaTax checks tax rules for where and what you’re selling, then returns the correct tax amount to your Zoho account in real time.

Report and file

All calculated transactions are stored in your Avalara account to support transaction-level reporting and returns filing.
Zoho Commerce
Zoho Commerce

Report and file

All calculated transactions are stored in your Avalara account to support transaction-level reporting and returns filing.

Avalara products that work with Zoho

Avalara AvaTax

Connect Zoho to AvaTax for real-time, cloud-based tax calculation on every eligible transaction.
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Avalara Returns

Use AvaTax data from Zoho to automatically prepare and file your sales and use tax returns in supported jurisdictions.
Read more

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Collect, validate, and store exemption certificates digitally while keeping exempt customers’ transactions flowing through Zoho.
Read more

Avalara Tax Research

Access tax rules and regulations from the most trusted sources of tax content with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. Use AI-powered search to answer the most complex tax questions.
Read more

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Help manage tax owed on purchases and imports when invoices are captured in or flow through systems connected to AvaTax.
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Avalara Cross-Border

Support international growth with tools to help calculate and manage VAT and other indirect taxes on eligible cross-border transactions initiated from Zoho-connected channels.
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Avalara integration with Zoho products

Zoho Books

Connect Zoho Books to Avalara AvaTax to calculate sales tax, VAT, and other indirect taxes on invoices in real time, using regularly updated rules and rates wherever you do business.

Zoho CRM

Pair Zoho CRM with Avalara AvaTax so tax-sensitive quotes and deals can flow into downstream systems with the right tax assessment from the start. Reduce errors between quoting and billing by aligning tax decisions.

Zoho Billing

Connect Zoho Billing to Avalara AvaTax to automate tax on subscriptions, invoices, and recurring charges. As pricing, packaging, or customer locations change, AvaTax helps ensure the correct tax is applied, supporting predictable, compliant recurring revenue.

Zoho Inventory

Use Avalara AvaTax alongside Zoho Inventory to keep tax treatment aligned with how and where you hold and ship products. When orders flow from inventory to fulfillment and billing, AvaTax helps apply appropriate tax rules based on locations, nexus, and product taxability.
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Customer Stories

See what our customers have to say

“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.”

  • — Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions
Read full customer story

“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.”

  • — Missy Basone
  • CFO, Set Solutions
Set Solutions customer story

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multi-jurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Business Analyst, NEFCO 

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multi-jurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Business Analyst, NEFCO 
See all customer stories

Frequently asked questions

Item 1

Calculating the correct tax rate on an invoice involves multiple complex steps: validating addresses, applying sourcing rules, identifying jurisdiction-specific regulations, confirming exemption status, checking product taxability, verifying tax holidays, and determining the final tax rate. Avalara seamlessly integrates with Zoho to perform these tasks within a fraction of a second, across tax types, locations, and industries, while securely storing the data for future filing and reporting. 

Item 1

Zoho Sales Tax Automation is built into Zoho Finance and is best when you have straightforward U.S./Canada tax needs, operate in not more than two or three states or provinces, have low transaction volumes, and only need tax handled inside Zoho with minimal exemption or returns complexity. 

 

Avalara for Zoho connects Zoho to Avalara AvaTax for businesses with growing or complex tax exposure, selling in many states or countries, across multiple channels, or with more exempt customers. Avalara is the better fit once your risk and complexity increase, for example, you operate in more than five states or countries, manage high transaction volumes in a month or annually, rely on multiple systems/channels beyond Zoho, or you need centralized tax management across systems, advanced exemption handling, audit-ready reporting, and automated returns. With Avalara, you get a dedicated admin console, nexus tracking, and optional services like automated returns and exemption management.

 

In short: Stay with Zoho Sales Tax Automation while you’re in just a few jurisdictions and Zoho-only. Move to Avalara for Zoho as soon as you’re approaching more than five states or provinces, higher volumes, or multi-system selling, to reduce manual work and compliance risk with a centralized Avalara platform.

Item 1

If you answer yes to any of the following, it’s likely time to look at Avalara for Zoho:

 

  • You’re selling into more than three U.S. states. Manual tax calculation starts to break down. 
  • You process more than 1,000 taxable transactions per year. Avalara automatically applies correct tax rules and calculates sales or use tax.  
  • You’re exceeding the economic nexus thresholds of more than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions per state.  
  • You’re filing more than 50 returns annually across jurisdictions or managing multiple filing frequencies (monthly/quarterly). Automating returns significantly reduces filing errors and simplifies the filing frequency complexity.  
  • Your selling takes place across multiple channels or systems (more than one additional platform) such as billing tools, marketplaces, ecommerce, or POS. Avalara helps centralize tax logic and eliminate reconciliation issues.   
  • You sell into high-complexity states (for example, Colorado or Louisiana).
  • You sell to tax-exempt customers and need to manage certificates cleanly. 
  • You operate in complex industries (e.g., manufacturing, distribution, software/SaaS, communications). 
  • You’re selling into or planning to expand into more than two countries and need VAT/GST or duty calculation; Avalara provides the infrastructure to scale globally. 

 

These are general guidelines and not strict thresholds, but if you’re in this range, Avalara is typically a strong fit for Zoho users looking to scale tax compliance. 

Item 1

Yes. Avalara AvaTax supports international tax calculations for VAT, GST, and other transaction taxes. AvaTax VAT determination capabilities calculate VAT and GST for sales and purchases using regularly updated tax data, helping support compliance with tax laws in over 190 countries. This solution is ideal for businesses operating globally because it helps them manage tax compliance across different jurisdictions with varying tax rules and regulations. 

Item 1

Avalara helps businesses prepare for tax audits by maintaining detailed records of all transactions and their corresponding tax calculations. The system generates comprehensive reports that can be used to demonstrate compliance during audits. Additionally, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management helps ensure all certificates are valid and easily accessible, further supporting audit readiness. 

Avalara simplifies your tax compliance journey with faster, AI-driven implementation. Choose from standard (included), priority, enterprise, or managed support plans to fit your business needs. With Avi, our AI-powered compliance agent, Avalara customers have instant access to tax support, anytime and anywhere. Learn more about Avalara support plans. Those using Zoho Sales Tax Automation as their tax compliance platform should connect with Zoho support. 

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