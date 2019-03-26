Sales tax integration for Infor
Manage exemption certificates, calculate rates, prepare returns, and more — right from your own ERP.
Avalara and Infor do the heavy lifting
‣
Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates *
By entering a certificate number into a customer record, Avalara keeps certificates on file in Infor and easily accessible at the point of sale.
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax exempt-sales *
Avalara ensures your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates accurate and up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an automated report flagging exemption certificates that need to be renewed.
‣
Offload the manual and complex methods of assessing use tax
Avalara’s use tax solution lets you avoid complicated spreadsheets and using expensive custom solutions.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect and file. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger compliance obligations in new states.
‣
Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer, so the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchase through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
*CertCapture integration works with Infor ERP FACTS only
"Preparing financial statements, providing financial analysis, running the department ... these are all things that had been put on hold for sales tax. It’s a night and day difference."
— Jim Stucky, CFO, Cram-A-Lot
Avalara built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations
Infor CloudSuite Distribution
Infor Distribution
SX.e
Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine)
Infor
M3
Infor LN
Infor Service Management
Infor ERP FACTS
Infor Distribution A+
Infor VISUAL
Infor XA (formerly MAPICS)
Infor LX
Infor CloudCRM
Avalara built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations
Infor CloudSuite Distribution
Infor Distribution SX.e
Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine)
Infor M3
Infor LN
Infor Service Management
Infor ERP FACTS
Infor Distribution A+
Infor VISUAL
Infor XA (formerly MAPICS)
Infor LX
Infor CloudCRM
The products that power tax in your ERP
“At any one time, we can know what our exposure is for missing certificates without an audit. That’s the part that’s really great.”
— Winona Dotson, Manager,
Saint-Gobain Corporation
“At any one time, we can know what our exposure is for missing certificates without an audit. That’s the part that’s really great.”
— Winona Dotson, Manager,
Saint-Gobain Corporation
Here’s what some of our 400+ Infor users are saying
“It has solved using the wrong sales tax rates and has helped us to be in compliance with resale certificates. Getting ready to work with an auditor has been made easier with Avalara.”
Yvonne Vigil
Corporate Credit Manager
Brown Strauss Steel
“We are using it across the whole business, to insure tax ability and correct rates are being assessed.”
C-Level Executive
in Corporate
Wholesale Company
Frequently asked questions
Pay only for what you use. For AvaTax, Returns, and CertCapture products, Avalara charges for the number of transactions, volume of returns, and the number of exemption certificates you have on file. Volume discounts are provided to enable a scalable solution.
Avalara provides a higher degree of accuracy than any manual process. Assessing tax rates by ZIP code is inaccurate and tax tables can quickly get outdated. Avalara provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time. Avalara also has over 100 tax research professionals dedicated to keeping our tax data as up to date as possible.
Avalara has direct access to your tax data through the platform, so your returns preparation is faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of filing in multiple locations because it consolidates your payments into a single transfer then distributes the funds in all of the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.
Avalara walks you through the implementation process, ensuring the solution works seamlessly in your business. Setup is quick, intuitive, and doesn't require IT support in most instances. Simple steps for getting started:
- Tell us where you collect
- Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
- Set up taxability information for your products
- Establish tax exemption rules
Avalara’s world-class technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.
Our trained team of professionals are available to assist customers during business hours.
Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. PT Monday–Friday.
Connect with Avalara