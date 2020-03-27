Amazon and Avalara Logos

Sales tax compliance for Amazon merchants

Simplify registration, filing, and remittance, right from the Amazon platform

Get started
Avalara Avatax Screenshot of Amazon Sales Tax Reporting

Offload the burden and complexity of managing sales tax

Marketplaces like Amazon give online sellers vast market reach but can complicate sales tax compliance. 

Avalara simplifies the process with a solution designed just for merchants.

Learn more about our solution for marketplace sellers

Check Mark

Determining where you’re required to remit sales and use tax (nexus obligations)

Check Mark

Registering your business with states across the U.S. — all from a single solution

Check Mark

Filing and remitting sales tax with data pulled right from the Amazon platform

Check Mark

Supporting the channels you sell through for an omnichannel solution

Offload the burden and complexity of managing sales tax

Marketplaces like Amazon give online sellers vast market reach but can complicate sales tax compliance. 

Avalara simplifies the process with a solution designed just for merchants:

  • Determining where you’re required to remit sales and use tax (nexus obligations)
  • Registering your business with states across the U.S. — all from a single solution
  • Filing and remitting sales tax with data pulled right from the Amazon platform
  • Supporting the channels you sell through for an omnichannel solution

Learn more about our solution for marketplace sellers

Avalara and Amazon do the heavy lifting

Helps you understand where and how you need to register your business

If you’re selling throughout the U.S., Avalara can help you determine the states where you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax, and help you get registered in those states.

Supports marketplaces that remit taxes on your behalf 

Built-in marketplace reporting rules determine, by marketplace, who remits tax (seller or marketplace).

Saves time by automating time-consuming data import processes

Avalara automates the import process of Amazon sales transaction data, which can be reviewed, sorted, or edited before filing a return.

Lets you focus your time on your business, not sales tax

Avalara can create your returns based on government forms and requirements, file returns on your behalf, and even handle payment so you can focus on your business.

Puts you in control

Tracking the filing process for state returns from a single dashboard helps ensure nothing falls through the cracks. There’s no need to juggle spreadsheets or sign in and out of multiple systems. 

Supports omnichannel selling

Avalara works across the major channels you sell through (e.g., website, physical store) to deliver a seamless customer experience.

The solutions that power tax compliance for Amazon sellers

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST)

25 states will pay for the cost of your sales tax calculations, returns preparation, and filing when you partner with Avalara. 

Learn more
Avalara State Sales Tax Registration

Are you selling throughout the U.S.? If so, getting registered in the states in which you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax should be one of your first steps.

Get registered
Avalara Returns

Avalara Returns uses your sales data to prepare and file your sales and use tax returns, and remit payments, across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.

Automate filing

“It’s very tedious and difficult to pull multiple tax reports from Amazon. Then there’s the very manual process of meshing them together and reconciling them for filing. Avalara has saved me tons of time and lots of headache.”

— Mitch Sanders, COO, Thread Wallets

View case study

Resources for marketplace sellers

Understand marketplace seller laws

Read the state-by-state registration requirements guide for marketplace sellers.
Discover where you need to register

Find out where your sales may have created an obligation to collect sales tax with Avalara’s sales tax risk assessment.
Offload the cost of automating sales tax

25 states will pay for the cost of your sales tax calculations, returns preparation, and filing when you partner with Avalara. 

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Avalara can manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). Learn more.

Yes, Avalara currently works with Etsy, Walmart Marketplace, and many ecommerce platforms. Learn more about our integrations here.

Yes, AvaTax allows you to do this. Learn more.

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
(877) 224-3650
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat