Angola VAT guide

The Angolan Government adopted a “SLIM” approach in the implementation of VAT, i.e., Simple, Local and Modern:
- Simple, as it should establish a broad scope for the tax, with a reduced number of exemptions and with simplified tax calculations
- Local, as it should be suitable for the Angola’s national reality and socio-economic context
- Modern, as it should have a digital component and it should follow the international best practices in dealing with tax fraud and evasion
Angola was one of the last African states to introduce VAT.