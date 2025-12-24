B2B cross-border transactions are exempt from a VAT charge by the foreign provider. Instead, the reverse charge may be used whereby the customer report the transaction through their VAT return.
To establish if Angola VAT is due, the provider must reply on the following information sources to confirm the place of consumption:
- Credit card issuer country
- Bank account or bank transfer address
- IP, phone number of SIM card country code of consumer
Liable services include: download or streaming media; apps; dating and membership sites; e-learning; gaming; online storage and software. Electronic books are exempt.