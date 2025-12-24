Bahrain VAT on digital and e-services

The compulsory VAT registration threshold in Bahrain is BHD 37,000 per annum. A voluntary registration for businesses below this threshold is permitted, although this has its own minimum threshold of BHD 18,850 per annum.

VAT registrations must be completed with the National Bureau of Taxation within one month of the commencement of sales. It is possible to apply for a simplified VAT registration for digital services, with no right to deduct any local VAT suffered.

Appointing a local tax agent is optional; there is no requirement to appoint a fiscal representative.