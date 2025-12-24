Bahrain does not currently have e-invoicing mandates in place for business-to-government (B2G), business-to-business (B2B), or business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. Though Bahrain is preparing a mandatory e‑invoicing regime, effective dates and full rules have not yet been published.

The National Bureau for Revenue (NBR) is the tax authority for VAT and the lead body in developing the e‑invoicing framework in Bahrain. Expectations are that large taxpayers will be required to comply with any mandate first and that structured invoice data (likely XML/JSON) will need to be submitted to the NBR or via a central portal.

Though businesses are currently allowed to issue electronic‑format invoices in PDF and without prior NBR approval, they should monitor NBR developments on its e-invoicing framework and be ready to adopt e‑invoice formats once announced.