Bahraini VAT registration

Businesses receive an acknowledgment once their VAT registration is submitted. The NBR then reviews the application and issues a VAT certificate with the VAT number upon approval.
Resident businesses typically receive their VAT number within 5 to 10 working days if the application is complete, though it’s best to allow 1 to 2 weeks. Processing may take longer for non-resident businesses.
Once registered, businesses must comply with Bahraini VAT obligations:
- Charge VAT at the appropriate rate (standard, zero‑rated, or exempt) on taxable supplies in Bahrain
- File periodic VAT returns and make VAT payments on time
- Maintain suitable records and invoices meeting Bahrain VAT requirements
- Claim input VAT on eligible purchases (subject to conditions)
Noncompliance (failure to register when required, late filing or payment, incorrect returns) may result in penalties, interest, and other sanctions.