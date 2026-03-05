Bahraini VAT registration

For resident businesses in Bahrain, mandatory VAT registration is required when annual taxable supplies exceed BHD 37,500 (or are expected to exceed that amount in the next 12 months).

A voluntary registration option is available when annual taxable supplies and/or expenses exceed BHD 18,750 but do not yet meet the mandatory threshold.

For non‑resident businesses (those without a fixed place of business or fixed establishment in Bahrain), there is no minimum threshold — registration is required as soon as taxable supplies are made in Bahrain to non‑VAT registered persons or end‑consumers.