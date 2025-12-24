Get started
VAT

VAT

China VAT reform

Since the start of 2012, China has been undergoing a vast reform of its indirect tax regime. The includes replacing the antiquated sales tax, Business Tax, with a modern Value Added Tax regime based on OECD principles. You can read about the existing Chinese VAT and Chinese Business Tax systems here.

 

The reforms are a major change to the Chinese tax regime since both taxes account for 42% of the total Chinese tax receipts (VAT 27%; Business Tax 15%).

 

The underlying aim of the reform is a shift away of the Business Tax fiscal burden on corporates (5% to 3% rates) to VAT on consumers (3% to 17% rates). This will help boost the economy’s growth, and give Chinese business a better global competition tax structure.

Below is a frequently updated summary of the major reform changes:

Date

Reform changes

May 2016

6% financial services and insurance in Spring 2016, including a decision on VAT on interest income.New regime for entertainment, restaurants and hotel accommodation.11% VAT on real estate and construction sectors.Completion of reform by May 2016.

Jun 2014

Introduction of VAT on telephony. 11% on calls and handsets; 6% on data-related services

Jan 2014

Postal services and railway transport latest services to be introduced into pilot.

Aug 2013

VAT pilot extended to whole of China.

July 2013

Non-resident companies excluded from pilot. Extends pilot to further 12 new provinces, including: Hebei; Jiangxi; and Xinjiang.

Jan 2012

New services introduced into pilot, including: architecture, environment, conferences and live events.

Sep 2012

10 new provinces to be included in Shanghai pilot: starting with Beijing; and then Tianjin; Shenzhen; Xiamen; Guangdong; Jiangsu; Zhejiang; Anhui; Fujian; and Hubei.
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number

Other Pages:
Chinese VAT rates
Chinese VAT registration
Chinese VAT returns
Chinese VAT compliance
Chinese VAT invoices
China VAT reform
Chinese Consumption, City Maintenance & Education Taxes
Chinese invoices
Chinese VAT on e-services
Other Resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo