China VAT reform

|
Date
|
Reform changes
|
May 2016
|
6% financial services and insurance in Spring 2016, including a decision on VAT on interest income.New regime for entertainment, restaurants and hotel accommodation.11% VAT on real estate and construction sectors.Completion of reform by May 2016.
|
Jun 2014
|
Introduction of VAT on telephony. 11% on calls and handsets; 6% on data-related services
|
Jan 2014
|
Postal services and railway transport latest services to be introduced into pilot.
|
Aug 2013
|
VAT pilot extended to whole of China.
|
July 2013
|
Non-resident companies excluded from pilot. Extends pilot to further 12 new provinces, including: Hebei; Jiangxi; and Xinjiang.
|
Jan 2012
|
New services introduced into pilot, including: architecture, environment, conferences and live events.
|
Sep 2012
|
10 new provinces to be included in Shanghai pilot: starting with Beijing; and then Tianjin; Shenzhen; Xiamen; Guangdong; Jiangsu; Zhejiang; Anhui; Fujian; and Hubei.
