Chinese VAT rates

China has three standard rates of value added tax (VAT). These are 13%, 9%, and 6%. There is also a nil rating for some goods and services, as well as a number of exemptions in Chin

 

VAT was introduced in China in 2016 as part of national tax reforms, and effectively replaced business tax (BT) that had applied to a number of industries. The reforms were part of China’s efforts to restructure its economy from labour-intensive manufacturing to service-oriented

VAT taxpayers

The Chinese VAT system includes two types of VAT taxpayers — general and small scale. Businesses with an annual taxable sales turnover exceeding RMB 5 million must apply for general taxpayer status. Businesses with an annual taxable sales turnover below RMB 5 million should apply for small-scale taxpayer status.


The VAT rate for small-scale taxpayers is 3%.


The Chinese VAT system is applicable in mainland China only. Hong Kong and Macau are therefore excluded from the Chinese system.

China value added tax rates

Rate

Type

Which goods and services

13%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services; the transaction and import of goods; services for repair and replacement; rental agreements for tangible movable assets.

9%

Standard

Construction services; transportation services; postal services; catering services; sales of immovable property and land use rights; certain agricultural products; basic telecommunications services; energy resources; climate control services; media and publications such as books, newspapers, and magazines; audio and video products including audio tapes, video tapes, and CDs; electronic publications.

6%

Standard

Financial services and insurance; telephony and internet data; IT; technology; sales of intangible assets such as trademarks and copyrights; research and development services; technical services; radio and television; business support services.

5%

Reduced

Sales of real estate held for under two years by individuals.

3%

Reduced

Public transport services; long-distance passenger transportation; educational and non-business enterprises; some construction services; research and development, information technology services; forensic consulting services; sales of technology and transfers of copyright; animation industry services; cultural and sports services.

2%

Reduced

For general taxpayers when the input VAT cannot be credited; sales of fixed assets for which input VAT has not been and cannot be deducted, after conducting taxable activities that are subject to simplified VAT.

1.5%

Reduced

Residential property leases provided by small-scale taxpayers.

0.5%

Reduced

Used car dealerships.

Tax on luxury items

A tax on luxury (non-essential or resource-intensive) items in China is a combination of VAT, consumption tax, and import duties. The rates are determined by the product, and can vary from 1–56%. The range of goods includes alcohol, cosmetics, fuel oil, jewellery, motorcycles, motor vehicles, petrol, yachts, golf products, and luxury watches.


The tax is calculated based on the sales value or volume of the goods. It’s levied on businesses that manufacture, import, or sell them.

China VAT exemptions

A number of goods and services are exempt from VAT in China. These include secondhand goods, most agricultural services, contraception, childcare and educational services offered by childcare centres, nursing care services provided by nursing homes, and for disabled persons, funeral services, medical services from medical institutions, certain educational services, ticket revenues from cultural and religious events, and sales of self-built homes for personal use.

Zero rated goods and services in China

International supplies that are zero rated for VAT in China include cross-border sales of services, intangible assets, research and development services, software services business process management services, offshore outsourcing, design services, radio, film, and television production services, and certain international transportation services.

Registering for VAT in China

As of 2023, the threshold for VAT registration in China increased from RMB 30,000 to RMB 100,000. Once registered, VAT taxpayers must submit regular VAT returns and maintain proper records of VAT payments.


Businesses in China will need to register for VAT if they:


  • Import products into China
  • Manufacture items in China
  • Process or modify products in China
  • Produce certain products that China exports

China VAT registration procedure

Businesses must provide a certificate of incorporation and the articles of association when registering for VAT in China. Other documents may be requested by tax authorities. Overseas businesses may be required to appoint a legal representative. If the registration for VAT is completed successfully, a VAT certificate from the financial authorities in China will be issued to the business.

VAT returns

The tax authorities in China will determine a business’s tax payment deadline based on the amount of tax payable. VAT payment deadlines can be set at a range of every 1–15 days, monthly, or quarterly.


When filing returns every 1–15 days, businesses should pre-pay tax within five days of the tax payment period’s expiration date. They should file a tax return and make tax payments within the first 15 days of the following month and settle the tax amount payable for the preceding month.


When filing returns monthly or quarterly, businesses must make VAT payments within 15 days of the tax payment period’s expiration date.

VAT for overseas businesses in China

Of the two kinds of taxpayers in China — general and small scale — foreign businesses selling into the country are typically deemed as general taxpayers. They are subject to a standard VAT rate of 17%.


Overseas businesses must calculate, report, and pay VAT to the Chinese authorities and ensure they follow all relevant VAT regulations.
