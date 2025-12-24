Chinese VAT rates

China has three standard rates of value added tax (VAT). These are 13%, 9%, and 6%. There is also a nil rating for some goods and services, as well as a number of exemptions in Chin

VAT was introduced in China in 2016 as part of national tax reforms, and effectively replaced business tax (BT) that had applied to a number of industries. The reforms were part of China’s efforts to restructure its economy from labour-intensive manufacturing to service-oriented