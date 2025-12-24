Chinese VAT rates

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods and services
|
13%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services; the transaction and import of goods; services for repair and replacement; rental agreements for tangible movable assets.
|
9%
|
Standard
|
Construction services; transportation services; postal services; catering services; sales of immovable property and land use rights; certain agricultural products; basic telecommunications services; energy resources; climate control services; media and publications such as books, newspapers, and magazines; audio and video products including audio tapes, video tapes, and CDs; electronic publications.
|
6%
|
Standard
|
Financial services and insurance; telephony and internet data; IT; technology; sales of intangible assets such as trademarks and copyrights; research and development services; technical services; radio and television; business support services.
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Sales of real estate held for under two years by individuals.
|
3%
|
Reduced
|
Public transport services; long-distance passenger transportation; educational and non-business enterprises; some construction services; research and development, information technology services; forensic consulting services; sales of technology and transfers of copyright; animation industry services; cultural and sports services.
|
2%
|
Reduced
|
For general taxpayers when the input VAT cannot be credited; sales of fixed assets for which input VAT has not been and cannot be deducted, after conducting taxable activities that are subject to simplified VAT.
|
1.5%
|
Reduced
|
Residential property leases provided by small-scale taxpayers.
|
0.5%
|
Reduced
|
Used car dealerships.
