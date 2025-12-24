Pakistani sales tax registration

|
Rate
|
Supplies
|
17%
|
Goods: supplies of goods, including imports. There is an additional 1% levied where the customer is a non-Sales Tax registered consumer.
|
16%, 15% and 13%
|
Services: banking; construction; shipping; telecoms (17%); advertising; specialist advice and consulting; outsourced businesses services; event organisation and related services; temp or contract employees; hotel and restaurants.
|
10%, 8%, 5%, 3%
|
Local imports and produce for export. Sugar. Certain plant and machinery.
|
18.5% to 25%
|
Various other specific supplies, including metals, chemicals and petroleum products
|
0%
|
Exports; office stationery
|
Exempt
|
Pharmaceuticals; books and newspapers; agriculture produce; medical supplies
