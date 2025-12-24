Pakistani sales tax registration

The standard sales tax rate in Pakistan is 17%.

Exporters and certain providers of financial services may apply for a Sales Tax suspension. Imports of some basic foodstuffs and agricultural supplies are exempt from import Sales Tax.

Calculated at 20% of the sales tax withholding regime, there is an anti-fraud measure which may be applied for certain customers – generally public authorities paying their customers. The same is applicable for advertising services, including for non-resident suppliers. In these cases, the taxpayer must be a registered Withholding Agent.

The other current rates are: