Pakistani sales tax registration

Suppliers of taxable transactions can register for sales tax via an online portal, FBR, and will generally require a face-to-face meeting with the tax office. For the application, the following is required:

Business names

Address

Bank accounts

Tax identification of directors and owners

Passports of directors

Failure to register may result in fines of PKR10,000 and 5% of the Sales Tax not declared.



There is no scope for group sales tax registrations. There is also no scope for voluntary registration for federal sales tax. However, provinces will permit voluntary sales tax registrations.