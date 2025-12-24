Get started
Philippines VAT registration

Any business providing taxable supplies in Philippines is liable to VAT registration if their sales exceed PHP 3million per annum. There is a voluntary VAT registration option. Businesses may register by completing BIR forms 1903 or 1905 with their local Revenue District Office to obtain a tax identification number (TIN).

 

Non-resident businesses are not able to VAT register – the customer will withhold and account for any VAT due. There is no scope for Group VAT registrations for connected businesses.
