VAT is due on the sale, exchange, or lease of goods, property, or services by a taxable person. This includes the use or other transfer of intangible assets.

Businesses must register for VAT if their gross sales over a 12 month period total up to PHP 3 million, or if they import goods into the country.

Foreign (non-resident) businesses cannot register for VAT. Instead, any VAT owed is withheld and accounted for by the buyer.

It is generally the responsibility of the vendor to determine, collect, and remit the correct VAT to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

VAT returns are filed monthly or quarterly. Monthly returns include output VAT for the month, input VAT for the month, and any carry-over input VAT from the previous period. These returns are due no later than the 20th day of the following month preceding the applicable month.

Quarterly returns include output VAT on sales for the entire quarter, input VAT for purchases for the entire quarter, and any input VAT carried over from the previous quarter. These returns are due no later than the 25th day of the month after the end of the quarter.