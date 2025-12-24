Turkish VAT on e-services

There is no VAT registration threshold for non-resident providers of digital services. Companies may register online through MERSIS, the commercial registry.

There are no specific requirements for the maintenance of VAT records. Supplies to Turkish VAT registered customers are nil rated, reverse charge.

VAT filings are on a monthly basis, by the 24th of the month following the reporting period. In the launch period, the first reporting period will be the first quarter of 2018, and the first return will due on 24 April 2018. Returns must detail VAT due in local liras, based on the exchange rate of the Turkish central bank at the time of the supply. In periods where there are no transactions, no return need be filed

Marketplaces for such services will be deemed liable for VAT compliance if the marketplace: