Estonian VAT registration

There are a number of trading situations that typically require a foreign business to register with the Estonian tax authorities. These follow the broad EU VAT rules and include the following:
- Importing goods into Estonia from outside the EU
- Buying and selling goods within Estonia where the customer is not VAT-registered locally (reverse charge does not apply)
- Moving goods to or from other EU member states (intra-community transactions)
- Selling goods to Estonian consumers via distance selling (ecommerce), subject to the EU-wide €10,000 One-Stop Shop (OSS) threshold
- Holding goods in a consignment warehouse in Estonia
- Holding live exhibitions, events, or training sessions in Estonia with paid admission
- Receiving services in Estonia as a non-VAT registered company, under the reverse charge mechanism
Few companies need to VAT register if they are providing services to local Estonian VAT-registered companies. In most cases, the reverse charge mechanism applies, in accordance with the 2010 EU VAT Package reforms.
Note that providers of electronic, broadcasting, or telecom services to consumers in Estonia may register under the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme in any EU country, enabling them to report VAT due in Estonia via a single EU VAT return.