Estonian VAT registration

Resident businesses in Estonia are required to register for value added tax (VAT) once their annual turnover exceeds €40,000. This threshold applies to the total value of taxable supplies made in Estonia.

There is no VAT registration threshold for non-resident businesses. Foreign companies must register for Estonian VAT as soon as they carry out any taxable activity in the country, such as supplying goods or services.

Ecommerce businesses based in other EU countries making cross-border business-to-consumer (B2C) sales into Estonia must register for VAT if their total EU-wide distance sales exceed €10,000 per year, unless they use the OSS scheme.