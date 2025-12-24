Get started
Iceland VAT

Iceland introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) in January 1990. The local term is Virðisaukaskattur.

 

Icelandic VAT is generally based on the European Union VAT regime since Iceland is a member of the European Economic Area. It is administered by the Ministry of Finance.

What activities require an Icelandic registration?

Non-resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:


  • Domestic provision of taxable goods or services
  • Domestic reverse-charge services received in Iceland. These services include: consultancy; advertising; agency; telecoms; and copyright, trademarks and IP.
  • Importing goods

Most B2B services provided to Icelandic businesses do not require a registration from the foreign provider – the reverse charge should be applied instead.
