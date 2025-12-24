Non-resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:

Domestic provision of taxable goods or services

Domestic reverse-charge services received in Iceland. These services include: consultancy; advertising; agency; telecoms; and copyright, trademarks and IP.

Importing goods

Most B2B services provided to Icelandic businesses do not require a registration from the foreign provider – the reverse charge should be applied instead.