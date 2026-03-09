E-invoicing in Ireland

For business‑to‑business (B2B) transactions, Ireland is not yet operating a mandatory e‑invoicing regime for all private sector supplies. At present, businesses can issue electronic invoices (including structured formats) by mutual agreement with the customer, and traditional paper or PDF invoices remain acceptable for VAT compliance.

However, the Irish Revenue Commissioners (known commonly as Revenue) has announced a phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing and real-time VAT reporting in preparation for the EU VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) requirements. Revenue’s VAT Modernisation plan outlines a multiphase implementation that will gradually introduce e-invoicing and digital reporting for domestic and cross-border B2B transactions:

Phase 1 (from November 2028): Mandatory e‑invoicing and real‑time reporting for large VAT‑registered corporate entities on domestic B2B transactions.

Mandatory e‑invoicing and real‑time reporting for large VAT‑registered corporate entities on domestic B2B transactions. Phase 2 (from November 2029): Extension to all VAT‑registered businesses engaged in B2B intra‑EU trade.

Extension to all VAT‑registered businesses engaged in B2B intra‑EU trade. Phase 3 (from July 2030): Ireland will align with the EU ViDA mandate requiring structured e‑invoices and real‑time reporting for cross‑border EU B2B transactions.

Under these phased changes, issuing traditional PDFs or scanned invoices will not satisfy compliance once the mandates apply, and businesses will need systems capable of issuing structured electronic invoices in formats compliant with EU standards (e.g., EN 16931).