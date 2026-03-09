E-invoicing in Ireland

Get started
Business‑to‑government (B2G) e‑invoicing is already established in Ireland. Under the EU eInvoicing Directive (2014/55/EU), public sector bodies in Ireland have been required to receive and process electronic invoices in a standard format (e.g., Peppol) for central government and subcentral authorities. Suppliers are not currently mandated to issue e‑invoices for B2G transactions, but public bodies must be capable of receiving and processing them electronically.

 

Ireland uses the Peppol network as its preferred e‑invoicing technology for public sector transactions. Peppol ensures secure, structured electronic invoice exchange that complies with EU standards.

B2B transactions

For business‑to‑business (B2B) transactions, Ireland is not yet operating a mandatory e‑invoicing regime for all private sector supplies. At present, businesses can issue electronic invoices (including structured formats) by mutual agreement with the customer, and traditional paper or PDF invoices remain acceptable for VAT compliance.

 

However, the Irish Revenue Commissioners (known commonly as Revenue) has announced a phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing and real-time VAT reporting in preparation for the EU VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) requirements. Revenue’s VAT Modernisation plan outlines a multiphase implementation that will gradually introduce e-invoicing and digital reporting for domestic and cross-border B2B transactions:

 

  • Phase 1 (from November 2028): Mandatory e‑invoicing and real‑time reporting for large VAT‑registered corporate entities on domestic B2B transactions.
  • Phase 2 (from November 2029): Extension to all VAT‑registered businesses engaged in B2B intra‑EU trade.
  • Phase 3 (from July 2030): Ireland will align with the EU ViDA mandate requiring structured e‑invoices and real‑time reporting for cross‑border EU B2B transactions.

 

Under these phased changes, issuing traditional PDFs or scanned invoices will not satisfy compliance once the mandates apply, and businesses will need systems capable of issuing structured electronic invoices in formats compliant with EU standards (e.g., EN 16931).

B2C transactions

Ireland does not currently require nationwide mandatory e-invoicing or electronic receipts for business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions as part of its VAT regime. The future e-invoicing requirements being introduced under ViDA and Ireland’s phased rollout focus primarily on B2B structured e-invoices and reporting obligations.

Live/real‑time reporting in Ireland

Ireland’s upcoming e‑invoicing regime will include real‑time reporting of structured invoice data to Revenue as part of the ViDA implementation. Under Revenue’s modernisation plan, businesses will be required to send key invoice transaction data electronically to Revenue at the point of issue or soon thereafter, supporting a move away from aggregate VAT returns towards more continuous digital compliance.

 

This modernisation reflects EU-wide VAT reforms that require member states to implement digital invoice reporting to enhance compliance, reduce fraud, and improve administrative efficiency.

Noncompliance penalties in Ireland

Because the mandatory e‑invoicing and real‑time reporting requirements have not yet taken effect for the general business population, specific noncompliance penalties for e‑invoicing per se have not yet been finalised. When the phased mandates come into force, penalties and enforcement will be defined in subsequent Revenue guidance and legislation. In general, failure to comply with Irish VAT administrative requirements (including future digital reporting obligations) can result in interest, penalties, and potential restrictions on VAT benefits.
