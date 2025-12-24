Irish VAT returns

For the most part bi-monthly returns are required. These must be made using the VAT 3 return form.

Other reporting periods may be applicable. For example, businesses with an annual VAT liability of less than EUR3,000 are required to submit six-monthly returns and businesses with a VAT liability between EUR3,001 and EUR14,400 are assigned a four-monthly return period.

Businesses with a bi-monthly VAT liability of less than EUR50,000 may opt to make payments of VAT by monthly direct debit. In this case only a single annual VAT return is required. If there is a shortfall in VAT the balance should be paid when submitting the end-of-year (annual) VAT 3 return form.

In addition, all traders are required to complete an annual Return of Trading Details (RTD) form detailing purchases and sales, by VAT rate, for the year.