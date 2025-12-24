Irish VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
19th day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VAT 3
|
|
|
Bi-monthly
|
19th day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VAT 3
|
|
|
Four-monthly
|
19th day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VAT 3
|
|
|
Half-yearly
|
19th day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VAT 3
|
|
|
Yearly
|
23rd day of the month following the tax period
|
VAT return of trading details
|
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
23rd day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VIES Statement
|
|
|
Bi-monthly
|
23rd day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VIES Statement
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
23rd day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VIES Statement
|
Fixed format
|
|
Yearly
|
23rd day of the month following the tax period
|
Form VIES Statement
|
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
23rd day of the month following the tax period
|
-
|
TXT
