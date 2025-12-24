There are a number of trading situations which typically require a foreign trader to register with the Lithuanian tax authorities. These follow the broad EU VAT rules, and include:

Importing goods into Lithuania from another country from outside the EU

Moving goods between Lithuania and other EU member states (intra-community supplies), either as sales (dispatches) or purchases (arrivals)

Buying and selling goods in Lithuania

Selling goods over the internet to Lithuanian consumers, subject to the Lithuanian distance selling VAT registration threshold

Goods held in consignment stock

Holding live exhibitions, events or training in Lithuania

If a company is otherwise a non-VAT trader, but is receiving services in Lithuania under the reverse charge rule

The self-supply of goods

Few companies need to VAT register if they are providing services to local Lithuanian companies, and instead can use the Reverse Charge process. This is based on the 2010 VAT Package changes.

Note that providers of electronic, broadcast or telecoms services to consumers in Lithuania only have to VAT register in one EU country under the MOSS scheme to file a single return covering all 27 member states.

If you do need to VAT register, read our Lithuanian VAT registration briefing to understand the requirements, including the VAT registration thresholds. You can read more about Lithuanian VAT returns too.

There may be further exemptions from the requirement to VAT register in Lithuania you should consider. Please read our Lithuanian VAT Reverse Charge briefing.