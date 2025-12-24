Lithuania i.MAS (SAF-T)

SAF-T is an electronic schema developed for the efficient exchange of information between the tax authorities and businesses. It was created by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2005 as a standard to be used globally to ensure consistency from country-to-country to facilitate exchange of data between tax authorities. The file requirements are expressed using XML, although the EU does not specify the exact file format.
There are generally five reporting requirements:
- General ledger and supporting journals
- Accounts payable, including supplier master data and invoices
- Accounts Receivable, with customer master data and invoices
- Warehouse inventories, and master data
- Fixed assets ledger, including amortisation