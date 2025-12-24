For foreign companies making taxable supplies in Russia, there may be a statutory obligation to register as a taxpayer.
There is no separate registration for VAT purposes in Russia, however the general registration as a taxpayer covers VAT. Once registered, non-resident traders must comply with local filing rules (see below).
Typical situations requiring a Russian VAT registration include:
- Where goods are delivered within Russia;
- Where goods are imported into Russia;
- Export of goods from Russia;
- Supply of services where the place of supply is Russia.