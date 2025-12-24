Slovakian VAT returns are due by the 25th day of the month following the period end. VAT returns should be filed electronically through the Slovakian tax authority’s website. Any Slovakian VAT due must be paid at the same time.

If there are misdeclarations or late fillings of Slovakia VAT returns, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Failure to register for VAT may be subject to a penalty of between EUR60 and EUR20,000 depending on circumstances. A penalty of between EUR30 and EUR16,000 may be imposed for failure to submit a return or late submission of a return. However, in certain circumstances (e.g. during a VAT audit) if a return is not submitted when requested the penalty may be as high as EUR32,000. If payment is delayed, interest on the amount owed is charged. Late payment interest is also charged if VAT has been underpaid due to an incorrect VAT return. There is a five year statute of limitations for Slovakian VAT.