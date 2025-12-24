Slovakian VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
25th of the following month
|
Form DPHv18
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
25th of the following month
|
Form DPHv18
|
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
25th of the following month
|
Form SVDPH
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
25th of the following month
|
Form SVDPH
|
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
15th of the following month
|
Intrastat Declaration
|
XML
|
|
Quarterly
|
15th of the following month
|
Intrastat Declaration
|
XML
|
VAT Books
|
Monthly
|
25th of the following month
|
KVDPHv17
|
XML
|
|
Quarterly
|
25th of the following month
|
KVDPHv17
|
XML
