The Slovak Republic launched its Value Added Tax regime in 1993. It is known as Daňz pridanej hodnoty (DPH) locally.

Upon succession to the European Union in 2004, the Slovak Republic approved a VAT Act which contains most of the guidance for foreign companies who need to VAT register and complete local VAT returns. The Ministry of Finance, which administers the VAT regime, issues supporting decrees and orders to give further insight into the Act.

Since its accession into the EU in May 2004, Slovakia has fully integrated the EU VAT Directives (laws) into its own laws. This covers the processes for Slovakian VAT registrations, compliance, VAT rates, returns and related declarations.