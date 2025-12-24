Canada operates a range of goods and services tax (GST), which is a combination of federal and provincial taxes. The rules for GST broadly follow the European Union (EU) VAT model.

GST is a 5% value added tax that must be paid on most goods and services in Canada, and is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The Canadian government introduced GST in 1991 to replace a (hidden) manufacturers’ sales tax (MST). GST is often combined with provincial sales tax (PST) into a harmonized sales tax (HST).

The rules surrounding the application of GST in Canada cover a range of areas including:

Invoice requirements

Foreign currency treatment and rates

Expenses that may be recovered against GST liabilities

Relief for bad debts

Fines and penalties

Provinces that operate a PST include British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Quebec’s provincial tax is known as Quebec Sales Tax (QST). These taxes are combined with state GST on taxable sales, with GST calculated on the cost plus PST. The rates for PST in each province are set between 5% and 9%, to create an HST rate.