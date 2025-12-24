Canadian GST compliance and rates

Before businesses can collect GST, they must register with the relevant and local tax authority.

Non-resident businesses in Canada must register for GST if they’re providing taxable supplies in Canada — this includes zero-rated supplies (unless the business qualifies as a ‘small supplier’ by having taxable supplies of less than CAD 30,000 in a single quarter).

Businesses must also register if they provide admissions to events such as entertainment or seminars, or host conventions where more than a quarter of attendees are Canadian residents.

Non-resident digital businesses must register for GST if their revenue exceeds CAD 30,000 over any 12-month period. A simplified GST/HST registration procedure is available for such businesses. If qualified for a simplified registration procedure, a business does not have to provide a security deposit to the tax authority that’s usually required from non-residents who register for GST/HST. Within the simplified process, GST/HST can also be remitted on a quarterly basis instead of a varying frequency as dictated by a business’s turnover (when not using the simplified process).

Before businesses can register for a GST/HST account, they must get a business number (BN), which will act as an identifier when dealing with Canadian tax authorities. Businesses can use the Business Registration Online (BRO) service to set up their BN number.

When registration is complete, businesses will receive a 15-digit registration number, which must be retained and provided when requested by Canadian tax authorities.