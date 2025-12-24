Canadian GST compliance and rates

|
Province
|
Type
|
Rate
|
Provincial sales tax
|
Federal GST
|
Alberta
|
GST
|
5%
|
0%
|
5%
|
British Columbia
|
GST + PST
|
12%
|
7%
|
5%
|
Manitoba
|
GST + PST
|
12%
|
7%
|
5%
|
New Brunswick
|
HST
|
15%
|
10%
|
5%
|
Newfoundland
|
HST
|
15%
|
10%
|
5%
|
Northwest Territories
|
GST
|
5%
|
0%
|
5%
|
Nova Scotia
|
HST
|
15%
|
10%
|
5%
|
Ontario
|
HST
|
13%
|
8%
|
5%
|
Prince Edward Island
|
HST
|
15%
|
10%
|
5%
|
Quebec
|
GST + QST
|
14.98%
|
9.975%
|
5%
|
Saskatchewan
|
GST + PST
|
11%
|
6%
|
5%
|
Yukon
|
GST
|
5%
|
0%
|
5%
|
All
|
Zero
|
0%
|
GST zero rated for exports and associated services; some financial services; food and agriculture; medical goods and services
|
GST zero rated for exports and associated services; some financial services; food and agriculture; medical goods and services
