Bolivian VAT registration

Tax payers must be VAT registered to provide their first supply. Registration requires the following documentation:
- Incorporation deeds
- Proof of address of business
- Appointed legal representative details
- Completed Form MASI-001 registration application.
Once the application has been accepted, the taxpayer will receive a unique tax identification number (Número de Identificación Tributaria).
Bolivia does not provide a voluntary registration system since there is no registration threshold. There is also no provision of group VAT registrations where related businesses submit a consolidated return and are able to make intra-group transactions on a VAT-free basis.