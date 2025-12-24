E-invoices in Brazil must be generated in XML format. They must also be digitally signed using a certificate issued by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-Brasil), and submitted to the appropriate tax authority for validation and authorisation. Businesses must archive their e-invoices for a minimum of five years.

E-invoices must include a unique invoice number, supplier identification, buyer identification, description of goods or services, applicable tax rates and amounts, total invoice value, and the authorisation code from the relevant tax authority.

Layouts for e-invoices submitted via NF-e and NFS-e, including new fields and validation rules, are due to be updated to accommodate changes to Brazil’s tax regime. The current implementation timeline is below:

July 1–September 30, 2025: Testing environment becomes available.

October 1–December 31, 2025: Production environment becomes available, and use of new layouts becomes mandatory.