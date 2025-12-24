Unlike Europe and many other parts of the world, it is not possible for foreign businesses to register for indirect taxes in Brazil as a non-resident. In Brazil it is necessary for non-resident traders to form a permanent establishment in order to register for indirect taxes.

This can be in the form of either: a joint stock company; a limited liability company; or a branch. There are various requirements and obligations to set up a permanent establishment in Brazil at the Federal, State and Municipal level, depending on the type of establishment.