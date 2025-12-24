Panamanian VAT registration

Resident companies must VAT register when they pass the annual VAT registration threshold.
The VAT registration process is integrated with the tax payer registration process. Applicants are issued a local tax number, RUC. To obtain this, the business must submit the following:
- Identification papers of the signatory
- Public register of companies’ certificate
- Business licence from the Ministry of Trade
- Business registration document, Aviso de Operación
Panama does not offer a group VAT arrangement whereby related companies may consolidate intra-company transactions and returns to simplify compliance. There is also no option to register voluntarily under the VAT threshold.