Venezuelan VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
15%
|
Luxury
|
Restaurant and bar services; telecom messaging services; rental of ships or aircraft for recreational use; imported high-value motor vehicles; gaming equipment
|
16%
|
Standard
|
All other supplies of goods, services and imports
|
8%
|
Reduced
|
Some human and animal foodstuffs; domestic airlines; some professional services; construction
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Exports of goods and services
|
0%
|
Exempt
|
Basic foodstuffs; public education; books and newspapers; public transport; financial services; medicine; healthcare; domestic electricity; entrance to entertainment and cultural events
Other Pages: