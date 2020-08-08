Canada Saskatchewan PST on marketplaces

The Canadian Saskatchewan province has extended Provincial Sales Tax liabilities to online marketplaces. This includes providers of digital services, including home sharing websites. The measure was confirmed on 3 July 2020, but was granted retrospective effect to 1 January 2020. Check Avalara's global VAT on digital services tracker

The province has imposed PST on digital services in 2019. These new measures seek to make the online marketplaces fully liable for the PST due by local and non-resident providers.

The following marketplaces types are included in the PST Act update: