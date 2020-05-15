Egypt VAT help for coronavirus
- May 15, 2020 | Richard Asquith
15 May - VAT payments for the tourism, hotels and related accomodation sector for three months
12 May - powers have been granted to defer tax returns and payments for three months from 7 May
3 May - The Egyptian Tax Authority has relaxed Value Added Tax filings to assist entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis.
February VAT returns are now due by 10 May instead of 30 April. Taxpayers may also now make electronic payments of tax or cash deposits without processing charges.
Other tax easements have been introduced.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
Latest Coronavirus news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses