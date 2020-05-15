Egypt VAT help for coronavirus

15 May - VAT payments for the tourism, hotels and related accomodation sector for three months

12 May - powers have been granted to defer tax returns and payments for three months from 7 May

3 May - The Egyptian Tax Authority has relaxed Value Added Tax filings to assist entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis.

February VAT returns are now due by 10 May instead of 30 April. Taxpayers may also now make electronic payments of tax or cash deposits without processing charges.

Other tax easements have been introduced.

