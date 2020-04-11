Finland B2B e-invoice April 2020

From the beginning of April 2020, Finnish businesses are able to demand electronic invoices from their suppliers. These e-invoices must be compliant with the Finnish 3.0 TEAPPSXML 3.0 standard or the European EN 16931 standard.

Note: for the duration of the Coronavirus epidemic, old e-invoice standards are acceptable.

Compulsory B2G invoiced came into force on 1 April 2019, following requirements of the European Union 2014/55/EU.