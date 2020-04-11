VATLive > Blog > Finland > Finland B2B e-invoice April 2020

Finland B2B e-invoice April 2020

  • Apr 11, 2020 | Richard Asquith

From the beginning of April 2020, Finnish businesses are able to demand electronic invoices from their suppliers. These e-invoices must be compliant with the Finnish 3.0 TEAPPSXML 3.0 standard or the European EN 16931 standard. 

Note: for the duration of the Coronavirus epidemic, old e-invoice standards are acceptable. 

Compulsory B2G invoiced came into force on 1 April 2019, following requirements of the European Union 2014/55/EU.

Need help with your Finnish VAT compliance?



Researching Finnish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Finland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe