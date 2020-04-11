Finland B2B e-invoice April 2020
- Apr 11, 2020 | Richard Asquith
From the beginning of April 2020, Finnish businesses are able to demand electronic invoices from their suppliers. These e-invoices must be compliant with the Finnish 3.0 TEAPPSXML 3.0 standard or the European EN 16931 standard.
Note: for the duration of the Coronavirus epidemic, old e-invoice standards are acceptable.
Compulsory B2G invoiced came into force on 1 April 2019, following requirements of the European Union 2014/55/EU.
Need help with your Finnish VAT compliance?
Researching Finnish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses