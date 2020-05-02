Lebanon VAT reliefs for COVID 19
- May 2, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Lebanon has offered a second round of Value Added Tax reliefs to help companies during the coronavirus crisis.
The Q1 VAT returns filing, and payment deadline has been extended from 20 April to 15 May. The Ministry of Finance had already suspended these filings in March pending confirmation by the Council of Ministers.
Other tax easements have been introduced. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara