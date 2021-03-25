Oman publishes VAT executive regulations

Ahead of the implementation of a 5% VAT in Oman, the Tax Authority has published the Executive Regulations which provide some details on the operations of the new Value Added Tax regime. The regulation comes into effect on 10 April 2021 - VAT is launched on 16 April.

The new rules provide guidance on:

Place of supply of goods

Place of supply of services

Tax point – when VAT is due based on invoice, payment and supply dates

Tax base – what costs, discounts etc to be included in the VAT calculation

Input VAT suffered recovery and non-taxable supply apportionment

Second hand goods and the margin scheme

Calendar quarterly VAT return and payment schedule, due 30 days later

VAT credits and refunds to non-residents

There is a VAT registration threshold of OMR 38,500. The registration process commenced in February 2021 for larger businesses.