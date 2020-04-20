Panama VAT concessions for COVID-19 crisis
- Apr 20, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Panamanian government has announced plans to delay filings and payments of Value Added Tax in light of the coronavirus epidemic.
All federal taxes have been postponed for 120 days during the official national emergency. VAT filings for March to May are now delayed until 15 July 2020. Remittances of VAT are postponed until the same date.
