Portugal e-invoice update
Aug 25, 2020
The tax office has confirmed Portugal e-invoice government serial number requirements from January 2021.
Portuguese taxpayers must notify the tax office in advance of their intended sales invoice numbers. They must submit:
- The invoice number and series to be used
- The classification of the document type, based on Portugal’s SAF-T coding
- Start date of the issuance of the first invoice in the series
They will then be granted an 8-digit validation code for the series. This must be included on the invoice as a unique document code (ATCUD).
There must also be a QR code included on the invoice – a type of two dimential bar code. This includes all the information related to the invoice, thus allowing the consumer to send this information digitised to his e-invoice, without the introduction of the NIF. The code will be produced by certified accounting software.
