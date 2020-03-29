29 March update: all taxes except VAT will be postponed for small and medium sized businesses will be delayed by six months.

23 March: The Russian government has given assurances of tax payment reliefs for some "distressed sectors of the economy" during the coronavirus pandemic. It is still not clarified if this extends to Value Added Tax.

Industries such as tourism and airlines have been given tax deferrals from 1 May 2020. Tax and customs inspections for small businesses has been paused.

