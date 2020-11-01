VATLive > Blog > Sri Lanka > Sri Lanka postpones VAT payments for COVID-19

Sri Lanka postpones VAT payments for COVID-19

  • Nov 1, 2020 | Richard Asquith

1 Nov - September monthly and Quarter three VAT returns filings pushed out till 30 November 2020. However, payments must still be made on time or risk penalties.

8 July  - February, March, April and May monthly VAT returns have been delayed unti 31 December 2020. The same for Quarter 1 returns.

31 March Sri Lanka’s Department of Inland Revenue is to provide Value Added Tax payments delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

February and March VAT payments are now delayed to 30 April. They were due on 20 March and 20 April, respectively. There will be no late payments or interest charges.

February VAT returns should be filed by 31 March 2020.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe