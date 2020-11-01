Sri Lanka postpones VAT payments for COVID-19

1 Nov - September monthly and Quarter three VAT returns filings pushed out till 30 November 2020. However, payments must still be made on time or risk penalties.

8 July - February, March, April and May monthly VAT returns have been delayed unti 31 December 2020. The same for Quarter 1 returns.

31 March Sri Lanka’s Department of Inland Revenue is to provide Value Added Tax payments delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

February and March VAT payments are now delayed to 30 April. They were due on 20 March and 20 April, respectively. There will be no late payments or interest charges.

February VAT returns should be filed by 31 March 2020.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.