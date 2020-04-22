VATLive > Blog > United Arab Emirates > UAE delays VAT returns and payments for COVID

UAE delays VAT returns and payments for COVID-19

  • Apr 22, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The United Arab Emirates' Federal Tax Authority has confirmed that it will permit late VAT payments and filings.

Only for businesses experiencing severe coronavirus-related difficulties will a delay of 31 March 2020 returns and Value Added Tax remittances be permitted. This new deadline will be 28 May. The original deadline was 28 April. This will apply for Q1 returns, and monthly filings reporting transactions for March.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus VAT measures tracker.

The UAE introduced VAT  in January 2018 along with another Gulf state, Saudi Arabia. They are part of the six-state Gulf cooperation committee who have commited to implement a 5% VAT union. However, only Bahrain has joined them in 2019. Kuwait, Qatar and Oman have stalled on the introduction of the consumption tax.

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
