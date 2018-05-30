UK HMRC: Marketplaces VAT fraud agreement

The UK’s HMRC has confirmed the first online marketplaces to sign-up to its e-commerce data exchange agreement. They are: Amazon; eBay; and Fruugo.

The agreement aims to improve HMRC’s detection of e-retailers failing to properly register and declare VAT for their online sales. HMRC believe this could add up to £1.5billion in missed VAT collections.

So far, Tesco’s marketplace is yet to sign-up. Tesco did recently indicate that it would close its marketplace, Tesco Direct, in July. Alibaba is believed to be in discussion with HMRC. The other major missing UK marketplaces are: etsy; Flubit; OnBuy; game.

HMRC Agreement commitments

The agreement is intended to foster a collaborative relationship between HMRC and online marketplaces to promote VAT compliance by users of the marketplaces which is underpinned by a set of legal obligations on the online marketplaces and a set of legal powers of HMRC. It covers the following areas: