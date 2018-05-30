UK HMRC: Marketplaces VAT fraud agreement
- May 30, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The UK’s HMRC has confirmed the first online marketplaces to sign-up to its e-commerce data exchange agreement. They are: Amazon; eBay; and Fruugo.
The agreement aims to improve HMRC’s detection of e-retailers failing to properly register and declare VAT for their online sales. HMRC believe this could add up to £1.5billion in missed VAT collections.
So far, Tesco’s marketplace is yet to sign-up. Tesco did recently indicate that it would close its marketplace, Tesco Direct, in July. Alibaba is believed to be in discussion with HMRC. The other major missing UK marketplaces are: etsy; Flubit; OnBuy; game.
HMRC Agreement commitments
The agreement is intended to foster a collaborative relationship between HMRC and online marketplaces to promote VAT compliance by users of the marketplaces which is underpinned by a set of legal obligations on the online marketplaces and a set of legal powers of HMRC. It covers the following areas:
- Provision of data of marketplaces’ Sellers, their transactions and VAT status;
- Education for Sellers of the VAT obligations, including the requirement of foreign Sellers to UK VAT register
- Excluding Sellers when HMRC informs the participating marketplaces of potential VAT fraud or non-compliance
