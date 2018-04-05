UK HMRC Seller VAT fraud eBay and Amazon deal

The UK’s HMRC is to publish in April an agreement it has made with major online marketplaces, including Amazon and eBay, to combat VAT fraud on their websites by sellers. The agreement was committed to following a December 2017 recommendation by the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, PAC. Any marketplace failing to meet the requirements of the agreement will be excluded from a new, public listing of compliant websites.

£1.5bn in online seller VAT fraud

HMRC estimates online VAT evasion by marketplace sellers costs up to £1.5bn per annum. It believes that non-EU sellers, mostly from China, account for 60% of this fraud. This new voluntary agreement extends 2017 Budget joint liability rules for the marketplaces where they ‘knew or should have known’ that overseas online businesses should have been UK VAT registered” HMRC has launched over 2,000 investigations into online VAT fraud in the past 18 months, and employs almost 70 full time and contract staff in its Import Fraud frontline taskforce. On 1 April 2018, HMRC launched its Fulfilment House Due Diligence scheme. This requires any businesses storing goods for non-EU sellers to register with HMRC, and implement basic anti-VAT and customs fraud controls.

New agreement on marketplace data sharing and fraudulent seller blocking