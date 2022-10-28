Ready-to-eat popcorn to attract 18% GST

Ready-to-eat popcorn to attract 18% GST

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jul 12, 2020

The Gujarat bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) has held that a GST of 18% is applicable to the supply of ready to eat popcorn. The applicant, a Surat-based manufacturer of popcorn sought an advance ruling claiming that the supply should be taxed at 5%. The applicant, while making a reference to a similar case, claimed that the Supreme Court has stated that parched rice would fall under the same HSN category as puffed rice. Similarly, the product supplied by the manufacturer was nothing but puffed corn and hence should only attract a GST of 5% and not 18%. The AAR, however, held a different view and stated that the applicant added a variety of spices to the finished product and hence the product no longer fell under the category of' grain'. As such, the product manufactured by the applicant fitted the description of 'Prepared foods obtained by the roasting of cereal' and would be taxed at 18%.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.