SoftSlate Commerce Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA – August 27, 2013 – Avalara (www.Avalara.com), the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced SoftSlate, LLC (www.softslate.com), vendor of the SoftSlate Commerce, a high-performance open-source Java ecommerce solution, has joined Avalara’s growing list of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.As a result of this partnership, customers can now use AvaTax’s capabilities from within SoftSlate's existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every order. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said David Tobey, president of SoftSlate. “Our integration with Avalara will allow SoftSlate Commerce users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

CEO and Founder Scott McFarlane said, “Avalara eases the burden of statutory sales tax requirements by providing a fast, easy way to manage indirect taxes that is as accurate and affordable for small and mid-size businesses as it is for large corporations. “ We’re pleased to welcome SoftSlate customers into our ever growing community; in today’s electronic world it just doesn’t makes sense to manually manage sales tax.”

Since its founding nearly a decade ago, Avalara has pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation and emerged as the dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, POS and mobility applications for businesses. Today Avalara’s SaaS solution provides a complete set of transactional tax compliance services developed specifically to serve the needs of small to mid-sized businesses.

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports nearly 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs more approximately professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

About SoftSlate, LLC

Founded in 2003, SoftSlate's flagship product, SoftSlate Commerce, is a full-featured, high-performance, open-source Java shopping cart that powers dozens of ecommerce websites. SoftSlate Commerce is designed from the ground up to be easily extended and customized, giving merchants the power to build exactly the features they need.

SoftSlate Commerce employs popular open-source technologies such as Struts, Hibernate, and Lucene, and integrates out-of-the-box with several databases including MySQL and Oracle. SoftSlate integrates seamlessly with numerous payment processors including PayPal, Authorize.net, and First Data, as well as shipping processors UPS, FedEx, and USPS.

In the short term, SoftSlate Commerce can save months of development time by providing a solid base of functionality, allowing merchants to get their ecommerce presence up and running quickly. In the long term, the proven power of Java, coupled with the merchant's ability to customize the application, provides a genuine, lasting solution for their business.