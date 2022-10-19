Avalara Earns Top Rating from GetApp

GetApp gives Avalara´s sales tax management service a perfect score of 10 out of 10 in its Business Apps Marketplace

Barcelona, Spain—September 9, 2013 — GetApp, an independent marketplace that helps businesses discover, compare, review and purchase cloud applications, today announced it has awarded top rating to Avalara, (www.avalara.com) the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, with a ranking of 10 out of 10 in its business apps marketplace and perfect scores for ease of use, features and value.

“Avalara´s SaaS solution simplifies sales tax for businesses of all sizes, but particularly for small and mid-size businesses. Their sales tax management software saves companies time and money, and decreases the workload on overburdened accounting staffers,” said the Stephanie Miles, GetApp reviewer. Avalara achieved the following ratings:

Overall: 10/10

Ease of Use: 5/5

Features: 5/5

Value: 5/5

Avalara pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation and emerged as the dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, POS and mobility applications for businesses. It simplifies the complexity of indirect tax management and makes compliance affordable for businesses of all sizes.

AvaTax, Avalara’s software as a service offering, provides a complete set of end-to-end tax compliance services. AvaTax seamlessly integrates into more than 200 accounting and business software programs that span all computer operating systems, allowing end users to receive fast, accurate sales tax calculations.

According to GetApp, the main benefit of using Alavara is tax collection accuracy. Automatic sales tax calculations ensure companies are collecting the right amounts, regardless of where their customers are located. GetApp also identified that Alavara´s services where very strong on documentation tools in order to be able to prove that taxes have been collected correctly. Avalara archives every piece of relevant information for its clients, making it possible for businesses to quickly reference particular invoices or wholesale claim forms at a moment’s notice.

Avalara Founder and CEO Scott McFarlane said, “We honored to receive a perfect score from GetApp, which illustrates our commitment to simplify this complex business requirement in a fast, easy, and accurate way that is as reliable and affordable for SMBs as it is for large corporations. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax.”

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions helps customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports nearly 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs approximately 500 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

About GetApp

GetApp is the largest independent online marketplace that helps small to mid-sized businesses and startups discover, evaluate and manage the perfect business apps for their needs. Its mission is to support millions of users in their "best app" research with comprehensive directories, interactive search tools, side-by-side comparison tables, user reviews and app evaluation resources.

In addition, GetApp serves as a global online marketing channel for thousands of business application developers. GetApp operates primarily in North America and the U.K. It is privately owned and backed by Nauta Capital.

