Bainbridge Island, WA – November 20, 2013 – Avalara, Inc., (www.Avalara.com), a leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced it has certified the TRAVERSE version 10.5 connector by Open Systems, Inc., (www.osas.com), a leading supplier of ERP, CRM, and POS software and services.

As a result of this partnership, customers now use Avalara’s AvaTax™ capabilities from within the TRAVERSE v 10.5 existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Linda Shillingburg, VP of Business Development for Open Systems. “Our integration with Avalara will allow TRAVERSE v10.5 users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, EVP of sales and marketing at Avalara said, “This strategic partnership allows Avalara to provide its industry leading compliance solutions to TRAVERSE v10.5 customers in a fast, easy and affordable way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax.”

Since its founding nearly a decade ago, Avalara has pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation and emerged as a dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, POS and mobility applications for businesses. Today Avalara’s SaaS solution provides a complete set of transactional tax compliance services developed specifically to serve the needs of small to mid-sized businesses.

About Avalara

Avalara makes sales tax compliance simple and automatic for thousands of customers every day. Its SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum; each year these solutions deliver billions of tax decisions, manage millions of exemption certificates, file hundreds of thousands of sales tax returns, and remit billions of tax dollars to states nationwide.

Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Avalara is integrated with leading ERP and E-commerce software systems that serve millions of small to medium sized businesses. Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalara's venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 500 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Open Systems, Inc.

Open Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of powerful business, accounting, CRM, and e-business software solutions for organizations in many industries, including distribution, manufacturing, and not-for-profit. Founded in 1976, Open Systems celebrates more than 30 years of delivering software using advanced technologies to provide adaptable business solutions. Our solutions empower customers to succeed by making them more effective and efficient. Products offered include Microsoft .NET and SQL Server-based TRAVERSE for Windows, and Java-based OSAS for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. For more information on Open Systems products, call 800-328-2276 or visit www.osas.com.