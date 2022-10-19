Will's Whiteboard: How Sales Tax Software Works

Software can dramatically simplify sales tax management for businesses, saving them time and resources and reducing their risk of error. In this video, Will covers the basics of how best in class software, like Avalara AvaTax, puts manual tax processes to shame.

Video transcription

Hi, welcome to Will's Whiteboard, I'm Will. Today we're going to talk about

sales tax software. Whether you're a business that sells all over the

country into many different tax jurisdictions and you're looking to get a

better handle on your sales tax management process or you simply want to

save time and money by automating sales tax management, sales tax software

can help. Here is how. Let's take the example of a shoe company that sells

shoes all across the United States. For each transaction they make they're

going to have to answer at least four fundamental questions when it comes

to sales tax. Number one, is the product taxable in this transaction? In

some states, clothing isn't taxed. So in Rhode Island for example, the

shoes wouldn't be taxable.

Question number two. What's the right sales tax rate to charge? In Newark,

New Jersey the rate is going to be different than in Phoenix, Arizona for

the same pair of shoes. Number three, is the customer tax-exempt? If you

have say a non-profit that's purchasing running shoes for children and

they're tax-exempt, well you need to get the necessary paper work to prove

that's the case. Number four, when and how do I file to the correct taxing

authorities? Different states have different filing schedules and different

states require different methods of filing. For example, some want you to

file electronically instead of with paper.

Now at each stage of the way this information has to be communicated to

your financial application. As you can imagine, if you're selling all over

the country and you have to handle all of this information each time you

make a transaction, this can be a lot to manage especially if you're doing

the process manually. That's where sales tax software comes in. Sales tax

software can automate this entire process for you. In other words, it

answers these questions on your behalf. Each time you make a transaction it

can make a smart decision because it knows whether or not the product is

taxable. It also keeps up with the exact rates anywhere you make a

transaction. In addition, it can handle exemption certificates for you that

prove that the customers are exempt.

Finally, it can also file and remit on our behalf to the correct taxing

authorities, on time, every time. Sales tax software basically offers you

real time sales tax management and it communicates all of this information

to your financial application so you can access the records whenever you

need them. All of this frees up your time and your resources so you can do

what you do best whether that's selling shoes or ships, or whatever. Thanks

very much, I'll see you next time.