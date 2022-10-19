Alpha Payments Cloud Adds Avalara’s AvaTax Sales Tax Automation Software to the AlphaHub

Dublin, Ireland and Bainbridge Island, WA, November 3, 2014 - Alpha Payments Cloud, providers of the omniCommerce platform AlphaHub, and Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based transactional tax compliance solutions, today announced a partnership that will bring simple, affordable sales tax management solutions to AlphaHub customers, including acquirers, merchants and product providers.

As a result of this partnership, AlphaHub users will now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s sales tax automation capabilities, through their existing AlphaHub integration. Avalara’s service allows businesses of all sizes to stay current with constantly changing rates and rules across more than 12,000 tax jurisdictions in the US and instantaneously delivers the right rate during the checkout process.

This powerful new addition to the AlphaHub will streamline the process of calculating taxes for merchants across multiple jurisdictions and will offer extra functionality for AlphaHub customers looking to eliminate the tedious and complex nature of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions.

“For merchants considering expanding out of their home geographies, sales tax or its international equivalents such as VAT or GST, is of great concern,” commented Rónán Gallagher, Head of Product for Alpha Payments Cloud. “Our integration with Avatax reduces uncertainty for merchants expanding into new markets and increases confidence that they are compliant with indirect tax considerations.”

“Managing tax on a global scale can be complicated but Avalara’s integration with Alpha Payments Cloud lets merchants quickly and easily access our compliance solutions in the cloud, making trading easier,” commented Kevin Boland, VP Business Development EMEA for Avalara. “Our partnership helps eliminate the complexities of calculating, filing and reporting taxes. Managing tax in a one-stop solution such as the Alpha Payments Cloud platform, alongside payment processing and fraud prevention, not only fits in with our ethos but also brings our powerful tax automation technology to a large global merchant base.”

About Alpha Payments Cloud

Alpha Payments Cloud has evolved the world of eCommerce by consolidating the payments world onto one platform that enables banks, merchants, MSPs and ISOs to access any payment type, any solution provider, anywhere in the world. This was achieved by creating the AlphaHub, an entirely new solution category that simplifies and connects the global payments and transaction industry, acting as a neutral and central eco-system.

Through the AlphaHub, all parties in the value-chain (banks, merchants, product providers) enable instant access to each other via one Omni-Commerce platform. This means that through a single integration to Alpha Payments Cloud, you will never need to make another payments or eCommerce product integration again. Find out more at www.alphapayments.com

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions are designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents. Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 700 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com