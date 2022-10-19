Bainbridge Island, WA – February 18, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., (www.Avalara.com), a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced Bigcommerce, a leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing brands, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

"As a platform, Bigcommerce's goal is to provide customers with a comprehensive suite of best-in-class applications that simplify and automate processes while making the technology as invisible as possible," said Tim Schulz, Chief Product Officer at Bigcommerce. "By integrating Avalara AvaTax our customers are able to manage and accurately apply hundreds of thousands of tax variables in real time, all with the click of a button."

Bigcommerce customers now have access to the full features of Avalara AvaTax™ and Avalara Returns™, Avalara’s cloud-based tax calculation and sales tax filing solutions, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice and file sales and use tax returns.

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership gives Bigcommerce merchants even richer support and solution capabilities for automating sales tax compliance in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Bigcommerce into our community of certified solution partners.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Bigcommerce

Bigcommerce helps fast-growing brands sell more. The Bigcommerce platform provides small- and medium-sized retailers with everything they need to launch, promote, manage and scale a successful online store, complete with beautiful responsive themes, order processing, analytics, mobile commerce and marketing tools. Founded in 2009, Bigcommerce supports 60,000 retailers around the world from its offices in San Francisco, Austin and Sydney. For more information, visit Bigcommerce.com.